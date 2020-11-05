Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NOK opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.