Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

