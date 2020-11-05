Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

GAB opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

