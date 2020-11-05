Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,975 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

