Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.