Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 0.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

NYSE SJR opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

