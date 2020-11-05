Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 0.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

