Shane R. Tackett Sells 2,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

