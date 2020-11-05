Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Raised by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,661,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,251,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

