Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. Sells 5,035 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEM opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 327,757 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 462.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 73,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,598,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after buying an additional 132,538 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

