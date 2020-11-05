Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.17.

TSE:SES opened at C$1.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of $239.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

