SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SMHI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $14.52.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Abendschein purchased 75,003 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $246,009.84. 14.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth $62,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

