SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 373,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 329.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.
