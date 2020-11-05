SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 373,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert D. Abendschein acquired 75,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $246,009.84. Insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 329.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

