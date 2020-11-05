Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $51,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $176.96 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. UBS Group started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

