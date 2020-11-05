Scotiabank Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Target Price to $38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $14.50 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.