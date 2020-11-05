Scotiabank Boosts Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$8.25

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock opened at C$7.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.68. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$8.89. The firm has a market cap of $293.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

