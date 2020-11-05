Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,554 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,217 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,339. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

