Sciencast Management LP Trims Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,687 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

PAGS stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.