Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.