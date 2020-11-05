Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

