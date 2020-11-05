Sciencast Management LP Takes $548,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,171,342. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.