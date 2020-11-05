Sciencast Management LP Takes $530,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $266.11 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

