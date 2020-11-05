Sciencast Management LP Takes $482,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 183.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $932,467 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

