Sciencast Management LP Takes $450,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,427,000 after buying an additional 331,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,542,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

