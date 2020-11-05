Sciencast Management LP Takes $414,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $106.04 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 155.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

