Sciencast Management LP Takes $395,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $7,765,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 797,080 shares of company stock worth $10,516,502. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.