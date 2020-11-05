Sciencast Management LP Sells 7,935 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

