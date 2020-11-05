Sciencast Management LP Sells 54,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after buying an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after buying an additional 530,362 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

