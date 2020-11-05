Sciencast Management LP Sells 4,861 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.37 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

