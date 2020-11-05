Sciencast Management LP Sells 44,323 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,323 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,320,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,312,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,085,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.