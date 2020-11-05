Sciencast Management LP Sells 4,299 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in The Timken were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Timken by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $953,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,383,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

