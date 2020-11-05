Sciencast Management LP Sells 37,740 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,740 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $999,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.