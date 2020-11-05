Sciencast Management LP Sells 19,894 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amdocs by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amdocs by 44.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Amdocs by 16,904.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 839,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $45,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

DOX stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

