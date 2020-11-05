Sciencast Management LP Sells 1,638 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,069 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

