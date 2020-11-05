Sciencast Management LP Sells 11,060 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.