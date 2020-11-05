Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NKE stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 786,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,951,137. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

