Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

