Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BC opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

