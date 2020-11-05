Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Man Group plc raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,266,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

