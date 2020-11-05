Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $434,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after buying an additional 942,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,055,000 after purchasing an additional 414,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395,818 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $92.36 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

