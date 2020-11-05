Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 50.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $255,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $124,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

