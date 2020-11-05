Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 215.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MET opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

