Sciencast Management LP Makes New $604,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

