Sciencast Management LP Makes New $500,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,176,000 after buying an additional 1,665,861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avnet by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Avnet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

