Sciencast Management LP Makes New $438,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $207,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $452.01 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.25. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

