Sciencast Management LP Makes New $401,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,717,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 598,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 155,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM opened at $115.26 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 0.42.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 8,882 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $922,662.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $17,128,950.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,945 shares of company stock worth $37,720,400. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

