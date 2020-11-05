Sciencast Management LP Invests $475,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.