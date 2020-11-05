Sciencast Management LP Invests $415,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 81,310 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunPower by 54.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 151,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,437. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

SPWR opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 828.91 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

