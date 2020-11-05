Sciencast Management LP Invests $415,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $44,130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 410.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $31,748,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Lear stock opened at $123.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.03.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.