Sciencast Management LP Invests $415,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 81.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 145,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

